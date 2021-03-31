Man became enraged and smashed car windows after seeing a workman at ex-partner's home

A man who saw a workman at the home of his ex-partner became so enraged he smashed the windows in her car parked outside.

This incident came to light at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court where the accused pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching an order under the Domestic Violence Act by putting his ex-partner in fear.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused had brought €500 to court to compensate his ex-partner for the damage he caused to her car.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on October 27 2020 the accused breached a barring order.

"He became abusive when he saw the workman in the house and he smashed windows in her car," Sgt. Lyons said.

The defendant had numerous convictions for public order offences and one for breaching a Domestic Violence order.

As well as pleading guilty to this latest breach he admitted being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Thirdly, he admitted theft from cars at Harty's Quay, Cork.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused had engaged with a rehabilitation programme and reduced his heroin in-take to zero, and had also finished on his methadone treatment programme.

Mr Buttimer said the the accused, who is aged around 40, was regularly attending zoom meetings with his counsellor to deal with his issues.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused had dealt with his addiction. He imposed a number of prison sentences all of which were suspended.

The total sentence is one of nine months suspended on condition that he keeps the peace for the next two years.

Judge Kelleher warned, "If you go back to your old ways you will do nine months."