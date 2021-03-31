Four gardaí needed to arrest man beating his chest and shouting ‘I am king’ in middle of Cork road

A man beating his chest in the middle of the road shouting, “I am king,” denied that he did this at all and insisted he was at home praying.

Tresor Sakade who lives at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork, said the type of behaviour described by Garda Niamh Riley would not be in his character.

“Sometimes people call me Obama. I help everybody. I respect everybody. If someone has a problem, I help,” Sakade testified in his trial at Cork District Court.

Solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the defendant had no previous convictions of any kind.

Garda Riley said that numerous people complained to gardaí about the behaviour of a man out on the road, shouting and beating his chest shortly before midnight on September 9, 2020.

“I directed him to desist. He failed to leave. He continued shouting, despite being asked to move back,” Garda Riley said.

Mr Cuddigan said: “He says he never left his room in Charlemont Terrace. He says he did not drink, he did not take drugs and he spent his time praying. His defence is that he was not there at all.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said in cross-examination: “You were out on the road interfering with traffic.”

The defendant replied: “I would never be out in the night. I keep praying in the house. I don’t drink. I don’t go to the club.”

Sgt Kelleher said it took four gardaí to arrest the defendant.

The defendant again denied that he was the person on the road or the person arrested.

Mr Cuddigan said in a closing submission that a man of African origin may have been arrested and it was possible that this unidentified person had previously taken something that identified him as the defendant.

Judge Kelleher said there were inconsistencies in the defence position.

He convicted Sakade of being intoxicated to the extent that he was a danger, and engaging in threatening behaviour likely to lead to a breach of the peace. He fined him €100 and €300, respectively, on the charges.