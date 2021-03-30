Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 20:51

Advocate of elderly in Cork welcomes new rules for those fully vaccinated

Advocate of the elderly in Cork Paddy O’Brien has welcomed the news that those who have the full protection of the vaccine may visit indoors with one other household who also has full protection, saying that “it will be like a new life”. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

Breda Graham

A well-known advocate of the elderly in Cork has welcomed the news that those who have the full protection of the vaccine may visit indoors with one other household that also has full protection, saying that “it will be like a new life”.

Speaking following the announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening, Paddy O’Brien said: “This will mean so much to elderly people who have been vaccinated to be able to meet and talk to someone who is also vaccinated. Especially for those who have never experienced loneliness before this and who have been confined to their homes with no interaction or anybody to talk to for the last 12 months.

I am not exaggerating when I say that people can’t accept their lifestyle and how they’re feeling in this lockdown, they desperately miss their family, their friends, the church and they are afraid to go for a walk. This will make a huge difference.

He said that this will give the elderly some hope after “suffering in a way they have never ever suffered before”.

"The elderly didn’t abuse the situation, they did the right thing, they stayed indoors and now this is something that should be done for them to give them that light, that bit of hope and the confidence that please God it won’t always be this way,” he said.

