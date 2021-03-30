Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 19:44

Man sentenced for shoplifting and burglary charges

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said at Cork District Court today that 40-year-old Keith Dixon, from Tallaght, had presented as clean and sober.

Liam Heylin

A DUBLINER who was asked to leave a Christian community in Cork when his partner in the group got pregnant was put on a 12-month probation bond and ordered to abide by all directions related to tackling addiction.

Dixon faced sentencing by Judge Marian O’Leary for two crimes he committed in October/November 2019.

First, there was an opportunist burglary where he found the back door of a house unlocked. There was nobody home at the time and he went in and took a wallet and computer games console.

Second, there was a shoplifting incident at Penneys in Wilton.

Mr Burke said the pre-sanction probation report on Dixon was favourable.

Judge O’Leary said she was prepared to go along with the recommendation of the report to have Dixon put on a 12-month probation bond.

When the case first came before the court, Mr Burke said of Dixon: “He had a heroin addiction and he met a pastor who brought him to Cork to attend a bible college.

“He met a lady in the college. She got pregnant and they were asked to leave because they were not married.”

The solicitor said that after more than two years with the Christian community, Dixon fell back into homelessness and drug addiction.

Mr Burke said Dixon had taken further action to rehabilitate since he committed these crimes in late 2019.

Dixon spent a few months in rehabilitation in Thurles, Co Tipperary, and was now clean of drugs.

He is in accommodation supported by the Simon Community.

Mr Burke said Simon would not have taken this step with Dixon unless he was clear of drugs.

cork court
