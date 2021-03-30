Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 16:58

Cork girl clocks up over 30,000 jumps on her pogo stick in fundraising challenge for the Guide Dogs

Avery Peters on her pogo stick.

Amy Nolan

A Cork girl leapt into action to support the Irish Guide Dogs during the month of March - clocking up over 30,000 jumps on her pogo stick in a unique fundraising challenge. 

Ahead of her 10th birthday on March 20, Avery Peters from Rochestown decided to undertake a fundraising challenge using her newfound lockdown hobby as inspiration.

"She was turning 10, her birthday was going to be in lockdown again so she wanted to do some sort of fundraising challenge," her mother, Megan Morris, told The Echo.

Avery, set herself the challenge to do 1,000 pogo jumps a day in various locations within her 5km.
"We looked at a few different charities, but she’s been following the Irish Guide Dogs for a little while now because she loves seeing the puppies and them growing up and helping people.

"They had a pogo stick all along, but they never used it but then she and her little sister started challenging themselves in February and they got really good at it so then she decided on her pogo stick challenge for the month of March."

Avery set herself the challenge to do 1,000 pogo jumps a day in various locations within her 5km.

Avery's fundraising campaign has even garnered international attention, with donations from America, Australia, Germany and the UK.
"She is nearly there now and will have completed at least 31,000 jumps in March.

"She's gotten so good at it and can do 1,000 jumps in a row now. 

"She really loves it too, she's always really excited to go out," Ms Morris said.

At the start of her challenge, Avery even got a shout out from Ryan Tubridy on his RTÉ radio show, wishing her well.

So far, Avery has managed to raise almost €1,400 and her fundraising campaign has even garnered international attention, with donations from America, Australia, Germany and the UK.

To donate to Avery's campaign, you can visit her fundraising page

