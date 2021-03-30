Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 16:05

'I will be the first person at the door of the court' Cork accused insists he will turn up if given bail 

Gardaí objected to bail being granted. 

Liam Heylin

GARDAÍ objected to bail being granted to a man who allegedly broke into several cars in the Wilton area on Sunday night and stole property from them.

Garda Dylan Murphy objected to bail being granted to Wayne Walsh, 32, of 21 Ascension Heights, Gurranabraher, who was before the court on one charge of breaking into a car to carry out a theft.

Garda Murphy said that while there was one charge there was at least five thefts being investigated in relation to the same time and general area.

When charged, the defendant replied after caution: “I apologise.”

Garda Murphy said the accused was caught in possession of property stolen from a number of cars and made admissions to carrying out these thefts even though he was only charged with one theft. Garda Murphy said he was caught red-handed.

“I am concerned if he is granted bail he will commit further serious offences,” he said.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the accused man cooperated fully with the garda investigation.

“Unfortunately, he lapses into alcohol and gets into these difficulties,” he said.

The accused said he would definitely turn up in court if granted bail.

Wayne Walsh said: “God’s honest truth is I will never do anything like this again. I am in the height of debt. I am in fear of my life. I need to stop all this.

“I have an addiction to alcohol and cannabis and alcohol. I had an addiction to tablets – I am trying to get that sorted.

“I will turn up. I will not get involved in any more criminality.

“I will be the first person at the door of the court.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him on bail on condition that he would sign daily at Gurranabraher garda station, keep a curfew from 10pm to 8am, notify gardaí of change of address, abstain from intoxicants and stay out of the area of Cork city south of the river except for legal and medical appointments.

The case was adjourned to April 13.

