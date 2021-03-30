Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 16:01

WATCH: Popular Cork venue crowdfunding to bring their cocktail experience to customers at home

WATCH: Popular Cork venue crowdfunding to bring their cocktail experience to customers at home

Owner of Electric, Ernest Cantillon. Picture: still from video released by Electric.

Amy Nolan

A Cork bar and restaurant is raising money via a crowdfunding campaign to launch unique bottled cocktails which can be delivered to people's homes whilst pubs remain shut.

Electric, in the heart of the city, has come up with innovative cocktails in a bid to stay motivated and "match fit" whilst the industry remains closed under Covid restrictions. 

The funds raised will help keep the establishment in operation and ensure they will still be there when it’s safe to re-open again.

"After a bout of shameful self-pity, we’ve moved on the acceptance stage about reopening - it’s probable we will not be open for most if not all of this summer. 

"While disappointing, and financially terrifying, we understand and accept why.

"The idea behind 'Electric Cocktails' was mostly born to keep our sanity," owner of Electric, Ernest Cantillon explained.

Electric, in the heart of the city, has come up with innovative cocktails in a bid to stay motivated and "match fit" whilst the industry remains closed under Covid restrictions. 
Electric, in the heart of the city, has come up with innovative cocktails in a bid to stay motivated and "match fit" whilst the industry remains closed under Covid restrictions. 

"Our bar has been closed for over a year now and it's been tough to keep motivated and to keep match fit."

Electric Cocktails can be shipped anywhere in Ireland and the UK. 

The bundles range from €25 to €100 with a selection of cocktails to choose from and restaurant vouchers available too.

To find out more or support the campaign, visit their fundraising page.

Read More

Cabinet meeting underway but little or no changes to restrictions expected next week; more freedoms later in April 

More in this section

Cabinet meeting underway but little or no changes to restrictions expected next week; more freedoms later in April  Cabinet meeting underway but little or no changes to restrictions expected next week; more freedoms later in April 
Cork sports personalities turn to coffee for latest venture Cork sports personalities turn to coffee for latest venture
Sad and stressed pregnant woman 'I need to get clean for me and the baby': Pregnant woman who is homeless in Cork seeking treatment
cork businesscork people
'We need to hold on just a little longer': Call for people of Cork to remain vigilant over Easter

'We need to hold on just a little longer': Call for people of Cork to remain vigilant over Easter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY