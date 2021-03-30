WATCH: Popular Cork venue crowdfunding to bring their cocktail experience to customers at home

A Cork bar and restaurant is raising money via a crowdfunding campaign to launch unique bottled cocktails which can be delivered to people's homes whilst pubs remain shut.

Electric, in the heart of the city, has come up with innovative cocktails in a bid to stay motivated and "match fit" whilst the industry remains closed under Covid restrictions.

The funds raised will help keep the establishment in operation and ensure they will still be there when it’s safe to re-open again.

"After a bout of shameful self-pity, we’ve moved on the acceptance stage about reopening - it’s probable we will not be open for most if not all of this summer.

"While disappointing, and financially terrifying, we understand and accept why.

"The idea behind 'Electric Cocktails' was mostly born to keep our sanity," owner of Electric, Ernest Cantillon explained.

"Our bar has been closed for over a year now and it's been tough to keep motivated and to keep match fit."

Electric Cocktails can be shipped anywhere in Ireland and the UK.

The bundles range from €25 to €100 with a selection of cocktails to choose from and restaurant vouchers available too.

To find out more or support the campaign, visit their fundraising page.