High Flyer: Cork artist's airport exhibition draws inspiration from Irish sites with unusual stories

A visual artist from Carrigaline has drawn inspiration from Irish sites with unusual stories for her latest exhibition, currently on display at Cork Airport.

Aoife Claffey's 8 is a body of work that was made during the pandemic in 2020 while Aoife was studying remotely for her Masters in Art and Process from Crawford College of Art and Design (CCAD).

"They're all inspired by local Irish sites.

Aoife Claffey is a recent MA Art and Process Graduate from Crawford College of Art and Design. She is a mixed-media installation artist and is currently showing her solo show '8' in the foyer of Cork Airport.

"Two of them are actually shots I’ve taken at the Ballycotton ghost ship, other ones were taken of the Éire signs made out of rocks dotted around the coast of Ireland," Aoife, 24, told The Echo.

"I took a lot of the shots that are in the prints with my drone.

"So they’re aerial footage looking down and then they’re a digital print on top of a screen print made in Cork Printmakers so it’s kind of layered and it’s like this tension between chaos and order.

"They’re inspired by local Irish sites with unusual stories."

The exhibition, partly funded by Cork County Council, will be on display in the foyer of Cork Airport until the end of April.

Aoife Claffey's '8' will be on display until the end of April.

"I’m really interested in human sensory perception and also in material culture and the exploration of space.

"I actually loved the idea of exhibiting in Cork Airport because it’s not a usual gallery space and the fact that it’s so empty actually makes it more interesting, I think.

"It adds another layer of meaning when the building is usually very busy."

Despite the challenges of studying for an MA in art remotely, Aoife says she is proud of the work she and her fellow graduates have produced.

"I think everyone was able to create really great work, under the circumstances.

"Artists are creative people so we’re good at coming up with different ways to do things.

"We’re definitely wired differently!"