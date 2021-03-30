Garda alerted to incident after hearing shouting outside station on Cork's northside 

A sergeant on duty at Gurranabraher garda station was alerted to a public order incident by the sound of shouting coming from outside the station.

Sergeant Jason Cotter went out to Cathedral Road, Cork, where he encountered 18-year-old Anthony Butler of 5 Churchfield Terrace East, Churchfield, Cork.

Butler appeared yesterday at Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed the teenager for two months yesterday for his threatening behaviour.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident.

He said that Sergeant Cotter heard shouting outside the station and he went out to find the teenager shouting aggressively at no one in particular but where a number of members of the public were present.

Sgt. Cotter found that the teenager was highly intoxicated and repeatedly told the officer to f*** off.

Butler had 20 previous convictions including counts for similar offences. He had three for being drunk and a danger and two for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said:

“He is only 18. All of his offending occurred in or around the same time. He has not contested any of the charges against him.

“He is going to take steps in terms of his of the alcohol problem that is at the root of his offending.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of two months on Butler for the threatening behaviour last May and fined him €300 or five days in default of payment, that shorter period to run concurrently with the two months.