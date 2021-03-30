Cork charities benefit immensely from the generosity of Apple employees

CORK ARC Cancer Support House and Cork Cancer Care Centre benefited hugely from the generosity of Apple employees through their Apple Giving Programme over the past year.

The Apple Giving Programme raised more than €2m for Irish charities in 2020. Over the past five years, Apple employees in Ireland have volunteered more than 115,000 hours to support charitable causes.

Over the course of the past year, their volunteering hours have increased by almost 450% as Apple employees stepped up to support Irish charities when traditional fundraising activities had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

One of the major beneficiaries of this support was the Cork Cancer Care Centre, after employees participated in the Walk with Warriors event in May 2020.

Linda Goggin James, CEO Cork Cancer Care Centre, said:

"We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve had from Apple employees.

"We’re a small charity and we genuinely would have struggled to maintain our service without their donations."

Not only were we able to upgrade our centre, but the kind messages that people left us via the Apple Giving platform meant the world to us and kept us going through a very difficult year."

From the funds raised, Cork Cancer Care Centre was able to ensure essential upgrades were made to the centre.

The generosity of Apple employees enabled Cork Cancer Care Centre to make essential upgrades to their facility.

This included the installation of a replacement stairlift to enable clients to access all areas of the building, as well as a brand-new heating system to keep the building warm for all clients and visitors.

In addition, the lighting system was upgraded to maximise the sense of comfort which all clients feel when they visit the centre.

Apple also supported the Cork ARC Cancer Support House ARC2ARC campaign in 2020. Employees were challenged to walk, run or cycle 50 miles during July.

Hilary Sullivan, Director Cork ARC Cancer Support House, said the funds were vital in helping to provide much-needed support to cancer patients and their families:

"At Cork ARC we had to do everything in our power to adapt and grow our services amid our ever-changing reality, at a time when our fundraising was all but decimated. We’re incredibly thankful to Apple colleagues who gave up their time to support our campaign last summer.

“Their donations were instrumental in allowing us to continue to offer our lifeline of support services for people with cancer, and their families at a time when they needed it most,” she said.