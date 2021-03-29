Sharp decline in recorded crime rates in 2020 amid pandemic

There was a sharp decline in recorded crime levels in Ireland last year amid continuous lockdown measures to fight the pandemic.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that burglary and related offences fell by over a third, 34.7%, with 5,810 fewer incidents in 2020 compared to 2019.

Incidents of theft were down by a quarter, 24.5%, while robbery, extortion and hijacking dropped 22.9%.

Violent crimes such as attempts or threats to murder, assaults and harassment saw 2,882 fewer incidents in 2020, a decline of 13.2%.

Sexual offences were down by 10.6% on 2019 levels.

Women at more risk

However, women remain at far higher risk of such crimes, even during lockdown.

The number of male victims of attempts or threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences fell by 19% in 2020.

But for women that figure was considerably lower, dropping just 6.4%.

The fall in the number of victims was highest in the 18-29 years age group for both males, down by 944, and females, down by 433.

There have also been increases in certain types of crime.

Weapons and explosives offences was up by 14.9%, while controlled drug offences jumped by 9.1% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

The number of homicide offences was nine higher than in 2019, with the CSO saying this was driven by more incidents of dangerous driving leading to death, up 10 on the previous year.

Regulation breaches

There were also 1,101 breaches of Covid-19 regulations which were classified as crime incidents by gardaí in 2020.

These included breaches of regulations relating to domestic travel restrictions, licensed premises, wearing of face coverings and international travel.