Numbers travelling in and out of Ireland fell sharply last month 

The number of people travelling in and out of the country fell sharply in February compared to January this year.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show some 54,800 passengers arrived in Ireland on overseas routes in February, a decrease of 49.2% on the month before.

In the same month, 53,200 passengers departed from Ireland on overseas routes, a drop of 55.2% on the previous month.

The figures are dramatically lower than in February 2020, when 1,215,100 passengers arrived, and 1,203,300 passengers departed.

Continental routes contributed most to the passenger traffic.

Some 31,600 passengers arrived on continental routes and 27,800 passengers departed.

That compares to just 13,200 passengers arrived on cross-channel routes and 17,200 passengers departed on those routes.

Some 2,100 passengers arrived on transatlantic routes, with 2,200 passengers departing this way.