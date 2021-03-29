Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 13:01

Numbers travelling in and out of Ireland fell sharply last month 

Numbers travelling in and out of Ireland fell sharply last month 

The figures are dramatically lower than in February 2020

The number of people travelling in and out of the country fell sharply in February compared to January this year.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show some 54,800 passengers arrived in Ireland on overseas routes in February, a decrease of 49.2% on the month before.

In the same month, 53,200 passengers departed from Ireland on overseas routes, a drop of 55.2% on the previous month.

The figures are dramatically lower than in February 2020, when 1,215,100 passengers arrived, and 1,203,300 passengers departed.

Continental routes contributed most to the passenger traffic.

Some 31,600 passengers arrived on continental routes and 27,800 passengers departed.

That compares to just 13,200 passengers arrived on cross-channel routes and 17,200 passengers departed on those routes.

Some 2,100 passengers arrived on transatlantic routes, with 2,200 passengers departing this way.

More in this section

Sharp decline in recorded crime rates in 2020 amid pandemic Sharp decline in recorded crime rates in 2020 amid pandemic
Kinsale girl (4) wows the internet with stunning version of Danny Boy  Cork singing sensation (4) reaches top of charts with phenomenal version of Danny Boy
'I've had no sleep since Thursday': Cork man who spent days in mandatory hotel quarantine slams treatment of incoming passengers  'I've had no sleep since Thursday': Cork man who spent days in mandatory hotel quarantine slams treatment of incoming passengers 
cork transportcork airport
Second anti-lockdown rally to be held in Cork city centre this weekend

Second anti-lockdown rally to be held in Cork city centre this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY