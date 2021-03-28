Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 18:53

Cork figures relatively low with 20 new Covid cases detected as of midnight last night

Cork figures relatively low with 20 new Covid cases detected as of midnight last night

A TOTAL of 20 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Cork as of midnight last night. Some 760,168 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland since March

Sarah Horgan

A TOTAL of 20 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Cork as of midnight last night.

This was out of 604 new cases recorded nationally by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Cases in Cork remain relatively low with 230 new instances detected altogether in the last 14 days.

The HPSC has today been notified of 13 additional deaths across Ireland related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March. The median age of those who died was 77 years. The age range was between 51 and 93.

There has been a total of 4,666 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is now a total of 234,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide. Of the cases notified today 299 are men and 298 are women. A total of 77% are under 45 years of age. The median age reported is 27 years old 224 of the cases in Dublin and 45 are in Donegal. There are 36 in Kildare and 34 are in Limerick. Some 26 cases were recorded in Tipperary with the remaining 239 cases spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, 66 of whom are in intensive care. A total of 18 additional hospitalisations have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Government will learn lessons from quarantine hotel breaches, says Coveney

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Mar 23, 2021 Government will learn lessons from quarantine hotel breaches, says Coveney
Fishing vessel sinks after crew are rescued off Cork coast Fishing vessel sinks after crew are rescued off Cork coast
Irish government cabinet meeting Simon Coveney: 'Very narrow' scope for easing Covid restrictions but hopeful construction will reopen
coronavirus#covid-19
Illegal dumping 'destroying whole communities' claims Cork northside councillor after latest incidents

Illegal dumping 'destroying whole communities' claims Cork northside councillor after latest incidents

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget
Now that's something we can relate to Flick through our Let's Talk Healthy Ageing booklet
Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY