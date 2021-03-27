Mayfield residents ‘Spring Into Action’ for local area 

A Mayfield woman, who led a clean-up effort of litter picks and planting in local areas in recent weeks, is hopeful that the event will become annual and open to communities across the country.

Louise O’Donnell, who is chairperson of the Cork North Central branch of the Social Democrats, organised the ‘Spring Into Action’ event earlier this month.

The event saw members of branches around the county organise individual clean-ups in their communities.

Participants were also provided with wildflower seeds and encouraged to plant these in their local area to support bee populations and encourage biodiversity.

“ ‘Spring Into Action’ was our way of making our communities cleaner and greener,” Ms O’Donnell said.

“We can’t, currently, gather, due to restrictions, so, instead, I posted out wildflower seeds and asked everyone to head to a green space near them.

“We want to make sure that we can promote biodiversity here in Cork, and make our areas more colourful and cleaner in the process,” Ms O’Donnell said.

The Mayfield woman, together with her family, targeted an area on Colmcille Avenue and picked up litter and planted wildflower seeds.

Clean-ups also took place in Ballinlough, Ballingeary, and Churchfield.

Ms O’Donnell said that while restrictions meant that the clean-up was all about individual actions, she is hopeful that ‘Spring Into Action’ can be rolled out nationally in the future and that next year they will be able to actively encourage community participation in the event.