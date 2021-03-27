Jedward's 'hair-raising' Late Late appearance drums up €2.5 million for charity

Pop duo Jedward's appearance on the Late Late Show turned out to be a "hair-raising" experience that helped raise more than €2.5 million for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day.

Twins John and Edward Grimes shaved their trademark quiffs to raise the funds to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

The 29-year-old's tragically lost their mother Susanna to cancer in 2019 and wanted to do something to give back. They also performed a rendition of the song True Colours.

They later tweeted before and after photographs encouraging people to donate to the Irish Cancer Society.

Before & After Shave



Fuck Cancer Donate now https://t.co/7kDTGUaTBU pic.twitter.com/T8nfi9xwaI — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 27, 2021

Speaking about their former trademark style, Edward said:

“We’ve had this hair for over ten years, It’s part of our identity. I don’t think we’d be here today if we didn’t have the hair but this is the first time we're going to have hair like this since the beginning of Jedward."

He also spoke about his grandfather on the show adding:

“To everyone who has cancer, you’re not alone. Everyone goes through cancer and has stories to tell. Our granddad had lung cancer and lived for 20 years with one lung and he had skin cancer.”

John and Edward featured in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009, creating a phenomenon of ironic popularity described as "the Jedward paradox".

They came in sixth and were managed by Louis Walsh, who was their mentor during the show.