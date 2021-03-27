Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 18:34

Covid-19 latest: More than 600 cases nationally but figures for Cork remain low

234 new Cork cases were identified in Cork over the last 14 days.

Sarah Horgan

A TOTAL of 21 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Cork as of midnight last night, with 624 new cases nationally. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths nationally related to COVID-19.

The deaths recorded today occurred in March. There has now been a total of 4,653 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Today's 624 cases brings the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 233,937. 

Of the cases notified today -

309 are men and 313 are women 

75% are under 45 years of age 

The median age is 32 years old. 

308 cases were recorded in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly with the remaining 177 cases spread across 18 other counties.

More than 300 in hospital 

As of 8am today, 304 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised nationally, 64 of which are in ICU. There has been a total of 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 24 this year, 732,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 

This means that 529,984 people have received their first dose. 202,694 people have already received their second dose.

