Transgender Day of Visibility set for its most exciting chapter yet

CORK county libraries are offering to alter account details of those waiting on gender recognition certs in a show of solidarity with the local transgender community.

The move, to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on Wednesday, will see libraries offer an interim (to be verified once libraries re-open) service to alter the details of any transgender or gender diverse people waiting to receive their gender recognition certificate.

New members are also welcome to register. Cork County dedicated phone lines will be available throughout the day and will be answered by library staff who have received gender identity awareness training to ensure that callers will be treated sensitively.

Jack Fitzgerald from Gender Rebels Cork welcomed the Council Library & Arts Service's initiative.

“At the beginning of coming out, many trans people don't have anything with their name on it," Jack explained. "The first time seeing it printed is a powerful moment. Recent LGBTQI+ awareness training by Gay Project and Gender Rebels Cork for Library staff highlighted the challenges faced by transgender and gender diverse people on their transition journey.

"It can be empowering for a transgender person when they are recognised by their true name. However, the legal changing of a person’s name and gender information can be a costly and time-consuming process."

Cork County Librarian, Emer O’Brien, said that libraries are delighted to be involved, saying: “Inclusivity is at the heart of the Cork County Council Library & Arts Service ethos."

Dedicated Library staff will be on hand to take calls on March 31 at the following branches:

Bandon Library (023) 8844830

Kinsale Library (021) 4774266

Bantry Library (027) 50460

Mallow Library (022) 21821

Mobile Library Service (086) 4603287

Youghal Library (024) 93459