Gardaí investigate report of three people leaving quarantine hotel

Gardaí are investigating reports that a number of people have left mandatory quarantine at a Dublin hotel without authorisation.

The quarantining rules came into effect on Friday with the first passengers impacted having checked into the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry near Dublin Airport.

It is understood gardaí are responding to a report that three people who had commenced their quarantine period left the hotel on Saturday.

33 countries

Travellers arriving from 33 countries deemed high risk by the Government must quarantine for 12 nights at a designated hotel.

The new quarantine rules also apply to any passenger who arrives from any other country without a negative PCR test for Covid-19 carried out no more than 72 hours before they arrive in Ireland.

The Defence Forces and private security guards are involved in monitoring compliance with the rules at the facilities.

If a person leaves prior to the expiration of their quarantine period, it is a criminal offence and gardaí are called in to investigate.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana are this afternoon liaising with the (Defence Forces) State Liaison Officer at a designated quarantine facility in the Dublin area, in accordance with current protocols.”

A Department of Health spokeswoman said:

“It is a criminal offence if you do not fulfil the legal requirement to present for mandatory hotel quarantine, if you resist being brought to quarantine or if you leave a designated facility without authorisation.

“A person found guilty of these or other relevant offences is liable for a fine of up to €2,000, imprisonment for one month or both.

“An Garda Síochána will investigate any suspected offences and enforce these laws.” Affected passengers arriving in Dublin Airport are being transferred by bus to the hotel with a Defence Forces escort.

Travellers are required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility and to pre-pay for their stay.

The cost per adult traveller for a 12-night stay inclusive of all services is €1,875. The stay at the hotel could be reduced if a person receives a negative test for the virus taken on day 10 of quarantine.

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantining went live on the Government website earlier this week.

The Tifco Hotel Group has been appointed as the service provider.