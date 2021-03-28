Cork kids going 'bananas' for health and fitness initiative

Irish world boxing champion Kellie Harrington and track and field Olympian, David Gillick are set to bring their exercise and fitness routines to sitting rooms across the country.

The pair will be joining the Fyffes Fit Squad team to share their approach to exercise and fitness with children across the country. Both Kellie and David will be broadcasting their approach to exercise and fitness over a 12-week period. The initiative is being rolled out to encourage children to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle.

Parents are also invited to join in the fun by participating in exercise routines. The 20-minute classes will feature online every Tuesday and Thursday and are free to view.

They will also include information on healthy recipes. The initiative is set to continue through the summer holidays to help kids keep up healthy exercise and nutritional habits.

Live Fit Squad sessions have been attended by almost 2,000 children in Cork schools since they launched three years ago.

