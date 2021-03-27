Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 16:33

'You won't get a second chance': Man avoids jail after being caught with cocaine outside Cork shopping centre 

Liam Heylin

A District Judge told a man caught with cocaine that he was facing the prospect of jail because it was his sixth conviction for having drugs for his own use.

28-year-old Cian O’Flaherty of Lotamore Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to having the drug when he was sitting in a car outside Hazelwood shopping centre back on July 26 2019.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had five previous convictions for drugs offences.

Eddie Burke solicitor, said, “His last one was 2016 and the one before that goes back to 2011.

“Three years ago he went to Tabor Lodge for full treatment. Unfortunately, he relapsed.

“He is seven months clean of drink and drugs again now. He is following a 12-step programme.” 

Judge Kelleher said the accused could do 200 hours of community service to avoid a six months sentence.

“You won’t get a second chance. That is your sixth conviction for drugs,” Judge Kelleher said to O’Flaherty.

