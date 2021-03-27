File being prepared for DPP after man arrested in Cork in relation to allegations of insurance fraud

An investigation file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the release of a man arrested yesterday in Cork city.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of insurance fraud.

"Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau investigating allegations of insurance fraud, have released without charge the man (aged in his 30s) that was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Cork City yesterday morning Friday 26th March, 2021," Gardaí said on Saturday.

Gardaí also confirmed that investigations are ongoing and said an investigation file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Yesterday's arrest was the second arrest as part of this investigation.

An arrest was carried out in Dublin in June 2020.

“One file pertinent to this investigation has already been sent to the DPP seeking directions to charge," a Garda spokesperson said on Friday.