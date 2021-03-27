Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 14:51

File being prepared for DPP after man arrested in Cork in relation to allegations of insurance fraud

File being prepared for DPP after man arrested in Cork in relation to allegations of insurance fraud

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of insurance fraud.

An investigation file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the release of a man arrested yesterday in Cork city. 

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of insurance fraud.

"Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau investigating allegations of insurance fraud, have released without charge the man (aged in his 30s) that was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Cork City yesterday morning Friday 26th March, 2021," Gardaí said on Saturday. 

Gardaí also confirmed that investigations are ongoing and said an investigation file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Yesterday's arrest was the second arrest as part of this investigation. 

An arrest was carried out in Dublin in June 2020.

“One file pertinent to this investigation has already been sent to the DPP seeking directions to charge," a Garda spokesperson said on Friday. 

More in this section

'A gale coming behind them': Race against the elements to help stricken fishing boat off Cork coast  'A gale coming behind them': Race against the elements to help stricken fishing boat off Cork coast 
'A risk to themselves and other road users': Multiple detections in Cork during crackdown on speeding 'A risk to themselves and other road users': Multiple detections in Cork during crackdown on speeding
'She should not be driving': Cork woman with 22 previous convictions caught driving without insurance  'She should not be driving': Cork woman with 22 previous convictions caught driving without insurance 
cork gardacork crime
FILE PHOTO The Beacon Hospital has today reached an agreement with the HSE to provide additional surge capacity for the health s

Vaccinations at the Beacon suspended 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget
Now that's something we can relate to Flick through our Let's Talk Healthy Ageing booklet
Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY