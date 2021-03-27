'Smeared with blood': Man allegedly stabbed four times at home in Cork 

A NEW charge of aggravated burglary was brought against a man in the investigation of a case where another man was allegedly stabbed four times at home in his apartment in Cork in the early hours of the morning.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter arrested 36-year-old John Haynes of Glencurrig, South Douglas Rd, Cork, for the purpose of charging him with aggravated burglary arising out of the alleged incident at Mount View, Ashdale Park, South Douglas Rd, in the early hours of January 20.

That effectively replaces an older charge of burglary which has now been struck out. Mr Haynes is also charged with production of a knife in the course of a fight or dispute and assault causing harm.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Mr Haynes was remanded in custody until March 31 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

The defendant’s court appearance on Wednesday will be by video link from prison.

Det Garda Cotter said at an earlier hearing: “It is alleged that gardaí were called to Upper Mount View at 4.45am, the injured party came out with bloodstained clothing and his face was smeared with blood. He had minor stab wounds to his hand and right thigh.”

By way of background, the detective said a woman called to the injured party’s home early that morning looking for alcohol and that she was let in and then left.

It was further alleged that as she left, the defendant arrived and threw the injured party on the floor and assaulted him and used a knife in the course of this, inflicting minor stab wounds.

The detective said that gardaí arrived and caught Mr Haynes red-handed.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, acknowledged the defendant was present at the premises at that unusual hour of the morning but that the defendant “felt a legitimate entitlement to be in the premises”.

Joanne Cambridge, aged 41, with an address at Willow Park, Douglas, is charged with burglary arising out of a related incident at the same premises and she was remanded on bail for four weeks.

She has been further charged with assault causing harm to the man.

There was no objection to bail in her case.

Sgt Davis said the case could proceed by way of indictment and a trial by judge and jury or by way of a signed plea of guilty.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “A book of evidence will be required.”

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned her case until May 20 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.