Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 22:26

Navy assessing situation to provide tow to fishing vessel that lost power off Mizen Head 

Members of the Irish Naval Service are to assess the situation to provide a tow to a fishing vessel that has lost power off Mizen Head.Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Members of the Irish Naval Service are to assess the situation to provide a tow to a fishing vessel that has lost power off Mizen Head.

Earlier today, on request from the Irish Coast Guard, the LÉ George Bernard Shaw was tasked to assist the vessel which lost power in poor weather conditions 70NM West of Mizen Head.

In an update this evening, the Irish Naval Service said that contact had been made with the crew of the vessel earlier today.

It said conditions at the scene remain poor and the R115 and R117 are on standby. 

It added that the P64 will assess the situation for a tow.

