File still being prepared in case against man accused of striking woman repeatedly over head with mug  

The garda file is still being prepared in the case against a young man accused of striking a woman repeatedly over the head with a mug.

Sgt. Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court, “A file is being prepared. I am looking for a two-week adjournment.”

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused was consenting to a three-week adjournment to allow time for preparation of the prosecution case.

Jordan Waters, 22, with an address at Mount St. Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, Cork, is charged with carrying out an assault causing harm on the 30-year-old woman.

At the initial bail hearing, Garda Mary-Jane Somers said, “The nature of the evidence is very strong. It is alleged that at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10 at an apartment at 27 Leitrim Street a female was assaulted in an unprovoked attack.

“The alleged suspect propositioned a female. When declined he got angry. He hit her over the head with a mug a number of times leaving her with a significant two-inch laceration to her face.

“After this unprovoked assault the injured party fled the apartment. Assistance of the armed support unit was required at 27 Leitrim Street where the suspect was identified by the injured party and two witnesses.”

Judge Kelleher refused bail when the matter first came before the court and directed that he would get psychiatric assistance in prison.

The accused was remanded in continuing custody yesterday.