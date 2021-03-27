‘We’re in fourth gear - we need sixth,’ says Cork expert as new figures show 396 Covid related deaths now reported in Cork

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that there had been a total of 396 Covid-19-related deaths in Cork up to and including March 19.
The median age of those who have died in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic is 84.
Nationally, the total number of Covid-19 deaths which were reported up to that date was 4,314, with a further 262 deaths cited as having probable links to the virus.
The CSO figures show that a total of 21,555 Covid-19 cases were reported in Cork during the same period and the median age of cases was 38.
The number of new cases reported in Cork has continued to decline steadily since last month, with 86 new cases recorded in the week ending March 19, down from 139 cases recorded the previous week.
The latest figures come at a time when concerns are being voiced about the daily incidence rate of Covid-19 nationally.
Speaking to The Echo, Cork-based expert in the field of infectious diseases and AXA research chair of applied pathogen ecology at University College Cork, Gerry Killeen, said that Ireland’s response to Covid-19 will need to be ramped up if the country is to eliminate the B117 variant, which he described as a “very different customer” in terms of transmissibility.
He said he felt that “a lack of leadership” meant “a lot of people are demoralised simply because they don’t see a plan that makes sense”.
Prof Killeen added: “Why would you not see your buddies for a coffee when there are thousands of people flying in every week?”
He said he is hopeful that most of the adult population will be vaccinated by September or October.