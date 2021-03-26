Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 21:33

Operation Slow Down: Number of motorists detected traveling over speed limit in Cork

A number of motorists have been detected driving over the legal speed limit in Cork today during the National "Slow Down Day”operation. Picture Dan Linehan

The aim of the ‘Slow Down’ operation, which is being conducted by An Garda Síochána and supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at an excessive or inappropriate speed.

During the first twelve hours of National "Slow Down Day”, GoSafe checked the speed of 137,824 vehicles and detected 878 vehicles traveling in excess of the applicable speed limit, including a number of vehicles in Cork.

This evening, gardaí said that in one instance today a motorist was detected traveling at 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the South Ring Road while another was detected driving at 86km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Kilknockan Mallow.

Other notable detections included:

  • 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the St Ann's Hill Blarney 
  • 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3004 Killahora Glounthaune 
  • 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Spy Hill Cobh

The operation, which consists of high visibility speed enforcement in 1,322-speed enforcement zones, will continue until tomorrow morning.

