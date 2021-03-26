Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 18:52

Man arrested in Cork as part of investigation into allegations of insurance fraud

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man, aged in his 30s, in the Cork City area today. Picture Denis Minihane.

A man has been arrested in Cork as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of insurance fraud.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man, aged in his 30s, in the Cork City area today. 

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokesperson said that this is the second arrest as part of this investigation. An arrest was carried out in Dublin in June 2020.

“This investigation is ongoing.

“One file pertinent to this investigation has already been sent to the DPP seeking directions to charge and a further file will be prepared and submitted once this aspect of the investigation is complete."

