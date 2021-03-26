Almost 2,800 Covid-19 related fines issued in Cork

There have been 2,795 Covid-19 related fines issued across Cork by members of An Garda Síochána.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 16,834 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

In Cork, 1,808 fines were issued in the city with another 558 handed out in Cork North and 429 in West Cork.

Nationally, over 2,700 fines have been handed out to people attending or organising house parties with 554 €500 fines for organising a house party and 2,159 €150 fines for attending a house party.

Speaking about the fines, a Garda spokesperson said house parties put at risk not only those attending but everyone they come into contact with after including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and local community.

“An Garda Síochána continues to find groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, exercise etc.) in breach of regulations. These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.”

A total of 12,336 €100 fines for non-essential travel were handed out and there have been 721 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports, with the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports at 1,096.

Almost 300 (293) fines of €80 each were given out for not wearing a face covering and 313 fines of €100 were issued for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

Ahead of the weekend, the authorities are asking people to stay within their 5km and to act responsibly.

“Plan your activities this weekend to ensure you exercise within your 5km. Gardaí are continuing high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend. Illegal parking at such locations can result in cars being towed and impounded.

“All adults in a car found to be undertaking a non-essential journey may be liable for a €100 fine each.”