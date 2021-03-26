Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 18:08

Covid Numbers: 20 deaths and 584 cases 

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March, three in February and six in January.

Roisin Burke

Another 584 Covid cases have been recorded, with 16 in Cork, and 20 additional Covid related deaths.

The median ages of those who died was 73 years respectively. The age range was 57-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,651 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 233,327 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 297 are men / 286 are women 
  • 72% are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age is 34 years old 
  • 222 in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am on Friday, 317 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 23, 709,348 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 515,800 people have received their first dose 
  • 193,548 people have received their second dose

Man arrested in Cork as part of investigation into allegations of insurance fraud

