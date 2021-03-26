'So she had the right fella': Man who told arresting garda she had wrong person changes mind and pleads guilty 

A Waterford man charged with trespassing at a Mercedes garage in Cork replied to the arresting garda, “I’d say you have the wrong fella.”

However, by the time the case came before Cork District Court, Thomas Corcoran was pleading guilty to the charge, prompting Judge Olann Kelleher to remark, “So she had the right fella.”

Thomas Corcoran of 43 St. Joseph’s Terrace Green, Waterford, was charged by Garda Amy Lee Quinn with the offence of trespassing at the premises and he made the comment to Garda Quinn about it being the wrong person.

Now Corcoran has been ordered to do 200 hours of community service to avoid a prison sentence of six months.

As well as trespassing he admitted the charge of stealing four tyres from the forecourt of the premises.

Initially, evidence was given that at 7.30pm on January 20 there was a report of a car pulling into Laya healthcare car park at Little Island and two men getting out to hop over a fence in to the Mercedes dealership and stealing four tyres valued €500.

This car was later stopped by gardaí nearby at Glounthaune and the stolen property was seized and returned to the premises.

29-year-old Corcoran was a passenger in the car that was stopped at Glounthaune, his solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said at Cork District Court.

Mr Collins-Daly said the Waterford man has five young children and had not had a theft conviction since 2014 and that this was in respect of an offence committed in 2011.

Sgt. Davis said the accused had the accused had 62 previous convictions, including six for theft.

Mr Collins-Daly said, “It is a bad record but most of the convictions are quite old. On the night they felt the tyres were for disposal. But even if they were, they were not theirs for the taking. So he is pleading guilty.”

Judge Kelleher said that in all the circumstances he would not impose a prison sentence.