Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 11:18

Lewis Capaldi makes 'difficult decision' to reschedule Cork concert date

Singer Lewis Capaldi has rescheduled the date for his Cork concert which was due to take place this year. Pictured: the singer at Indiependence in 2019. Photo: Kieran Frost

Maeve Lee

Singer Lewis Capaldi has rescheduled his Cork concert as a result of Covid-19.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was due to perform at Musgrave Park this year.

However, in a social media post, he confirmed that the date has now been rescheduled for summer 2022.

"Despite having all this extra time to write, all the COVID restrictions have made it harder to go and record the stuff I've been working on or even be around all the people I loved working with on the first album," he wrote. 

"For that reason, it's with an extremely heavy heart that I've made the difficult decision to reschedule this year's show and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you."

"I hate the thought of letting anyone down, but I know that, more than anything, getting the album right has to be my number one priority at the moment. I hope you understand," he added.

The announcement sees a number of dates rescheduled across both Ireland and the UK, including Musgrave Park in Cork and Malahide Castle in Dublin.  

The new date for the Cork show is Friday 24 June 2022.

