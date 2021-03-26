Man arrested following drugs seizure in Cork city

GARDAÍ have arrested a man and seized €2,800 of suspected drugs in Cork city.

Shortly before 8.30pm yesterday Gardaí from the Anglesea Street District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house on Connolly Road, Ballyphehane. The search took place as part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €2,200 of suspected cocaine and €600 of suspected cannabis herb.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.