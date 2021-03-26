Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 10:02

Man arrested following drugs seizure in Cork city

Man arrested following drugs seizure in Cork city

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €2,200 of suspected cocaine and €600 of suspected cannabis herb.

GARDAÍ have arrested a man and seized €2,800 of suspected drugs in Cork city.

Shortly before 8.30pm yesterday Gardaí from the Anglesea Street District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house on Connolly Road, Ballyphehane. The search took place as part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €2,200 of suspected cocaine and €600 of suspected cannabis herb.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Read More

Man arrested in Cork city aggravated burglary investigation

More in this section

Teen woman with headache holding her head Report highlights impact of pandemic on children young people
judge gavel on a blue wooden background €400 fine for woman who was 'aggressive' at Cork fast-food outlet
Belvelly Castle lights up in support of Cobh Ramblers Belvelly Castle lights up in support of Cobh Ramblers
cork gardacork crime
Man arrested in Cork city aggravated burglary investigation

Man arrested in Cork city aggravated burglary investigation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget
Now that's something we can relate to Flick through our Let's Talk Healthy Ageing booklet
Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY