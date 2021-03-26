Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 09:30

Man arrested in Cork city aggravated burglary investigation

GARDAÍ investigating an aggravated burglary on Barrack Street, Co Cork on January 11, 2019 have arrested and charged a man.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and charged this morning, March 26. 

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court on March 31 at 10.30am.

Shortly after 7pm on January 11, a man wearing a balaclava, armed with what was believed to be a knife, forced his way into a house on Barrack Street. 

He demanded cash from the occupant of the house and left the scene with a sum of money.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s. He was later released without charge,

