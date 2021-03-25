Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 22:43

€400 fine for woman who was 'aggressive' at Cork fast-food outlet

Garda Niall Moriarty said that after midnight on February 3 2019 at Subway on South Main Street a number of people stated that an incident occurred involving two groups. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A Dubliner’s aggressive behaviour at a fast-food outlet in Cork has just cost her €400.

Garda Niall Moriarty said that after midnight on February 3 2019 at Subway on South Main Street a number of people stated that an incident occurred involving two groups.

CCTV at the fast-food outlet was examined and 37-year-old Michelle Hayden of Eaton Terrace, Rathcoole, Dublin, was identified.

“She attempted to assault a number of people and others were seen trying to hold her back. She was extremely aggressive and threatening,” Garda Moriarty said.

Michelle Hayden made no appearance for the case which was listed for hearing at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher proceeded to convict her in her absence on the charge of engaging in threatening behaviour and fined her €400.

