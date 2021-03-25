Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 20:51

Belvelly Castle lights up in support of Cobh Ramblers

Belvelly Castle lights up in support of Cobh Ramblers. Picture credit: Johnathan Lee Twitter.

Amy Nolan

Belvelly Castle has tonight been lit up with the Cobh Ramblers crest ahead of their game against Cork City.

The 2021 SSE Airtricity League First Division season commences tomorrow evening and for the first time since 2008, the two Cork clubs are in the same division.

Tonight, the iconic Cobh Ramblers crest has been projected onto Belvelly Castle in support of the team.

Castle Keeper at Belvelly Castle, Johnathan Lee, took to Twitter to share an image of the castle lit up in the club's colours. 

"If Cobh Ramblers FC players can bring a tiny percentage of the hard work the committee and fans do, then we are in for some season," he wrote.

In January, Belvelly Castle was announced as the new club partner of Cobh Ramblers.

The home and away jerseys for this year will bear the Belvelly Castle logo.

Speaking at the time, Garry Wilson on behalf of Belvelly Castle said the castle is proud to be able to partner with Cobh Ramblers. 

"We are certain that our partnership will blossom and benefit both parties.

"Though the Covid-19 pandemic requires that we take additional precautions to stay vigilant, Belvelly Castle stands behind Cobh Ramblers in these troubling times.

"Hopefully, in the near future, we will meet the club's growing fan-base and we can all support the team in St Colman’s Park together," he said.

cork sport cobh
