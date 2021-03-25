Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 18:08

'Best of luck, I hope it works out': Man who threatened father credited in court after turning life around

Liam Heylin

An intoxicated man put his father in fear, threatening to sort him out if he did not hand over the car keys.

While the middle-aged man and his wife were in fear of their adult son last December and had to get a protection order, the latest evidence in the case at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court was that their son has since “turned his life around”.

He had made efforts to address his difficulties in relation to taking tablets and had attended rehabilitation in relation to that.

“We are waiting for help on the mental health side now. He is crying out for this help for a long time,” the defendant’s father said on the young man’s behalf.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that there was now no immediate danger and he said he was glad to see such an improvement in the situation.

“I will adjourn for one year to continue with the great work he is doing,” Judge Kelleher said.

At the height of the difficulties, the defendant’s parents, as well as his 93-year-old grandmother, had to move out of the family home because of his behaviour.

The young man thanked Judge Kelleher at the in-camera hearing.

He said: “I am sorry for what I done over Christmas.

“I am delighted you have given me a chance. Thank you very much.”

The charge before the court was one of breaching a protection order by putting his parents in fear.

Judge Kelleher said to the young man as the case was put back for a year: “Best of luck to you. I hope it works out.”

