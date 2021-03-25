Increase in people staying within 10km of their homes in Cork

A Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) publication has revealed the percentage of people in Cork who remained within 10km of their homes during the first two weeks of March.

The seventh publication of an insight series on mobility, Covid-19 Insight: Mobility During the Pandemic, revealed that 62.7% of people in Cork remained within 10km of their homes in the week ending March 5.

The following week, the week ending March 12, a total of 64.6% of people in Cork remained within 10km of their home, an increase of 1.9%.

Cork had the fifth-highest percentage of the population staying local in the week ending March 12 with Dublin the highest at 80%, Wicklow the second-highest at 66.2%, Louth the third-highest at 66.1% and Limerick the fourth-highest at 64.7%.

The Staying Local Indicator (SLI) used to collect the data provides daily estimated percentages of county populations that have stayed within 10km of home, averaged over the preceding seven days and is based on statistical analysis of anonymised mobile phone activity records.

The SLI showed that nationally, 65.7% of people stayed within 10km of their home in the week ending March 12.

All counties showed modest SLI increases from the week ending March 5 to the week ending March 12, indicating some tightening of mobility behaviour.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, assistant secretary at the Department of An Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, said a lot more people are moving around with the return to school and the spell of good weather with overall traffic volumes up across the country.

“Overall traffic volumes are continuing their upward trend, up 18% on last month.

While retail and recreation mobility fell marginally in the last week, after several weeks of persistent increases, this may be due to the effect of St Patrick’s Day, but the number of people attending workplaces is rising again with around a 12% increase on last month.

“While your family life may be getting back to normal with returns to school and childcare, please remember the current default is to work from home.

“Your employer should be facilitating this if your physical essence is not essential in the workplace. Maybe you think it doesn’t matter a lot, but every additional contact counts, even more so with the new variant, so it is worth the collective effort in reducing overall risk,” she said.