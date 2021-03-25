Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 11:22

Cork County Community Heroes Honoured at Mayor’s Awards

Cork County Community Heroes Honoured at Mayor’s Awards

The overall community group award went to Harper’s Island Steering group in recognition of the success of the Wetlands Project. Photo by Jim Wilson

Maeve Lee

The annual Mayor’s Community Awards celebrated and acknowledged volunteers across Cork County in a virtual ceremony held last night.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley presented a total of eleven awards.

Three winners from each division of the county, South, North and West Cork were selected with one overall community and voluntary group award and one overall individual awarded from nine divisional award winners.

Now in its eighth year, the annual community awards took place online last night. 

The overall individual award on the night went to Mary Manning of Dromahane in acknowledgement of her commitment to her local area.

The overall community group award was presented to Harper’s Island Steering group in recognition of the success of the Wetlands Project.

Mayor Foley commended all nominees on the night for their commitment and dedication to their communities.

“These annual awards celebrate the best of our county’s goodwill, generosity and altruism.It’s an important opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the selfless work of volunteers who've supported our communities, our vulnerable or those impacted since Covid19. 

"We celebrate too those who have committed their energy to long term projects that make Cork County a better place to live, making real measurable difference to people’s lives. I congratulate you all on your nominations.”

In South Cork, Aisling Claffey, who has been providing ongoing online ladybird Girl Guide sessions during lockdown and Paul Byrne, the man behind the Passage Talent Show which raised €11,000 for Marymount and the Winter Wonderland Market were presented with awards.

Communities Groups nominated in South Cork included Carrigaline Covid-19 Response Team, Cobh Red Cross Branch and Ballinhassig Parish Group.

The Harpers Island Group came away with the win in recognition of their efforts to convert the 70acre area between the N25 and Cobh to Midleton railway to a wetland reserve and outdoor classroom area.

For North Cork, two individual nominees were awarded to Mary Manning of Dromahane, for her work with the Development Association and the community park in Dromahane and Nicholas Roche of Killavullen, renowned locally for taking care of older community members and maintaining the village.

In the North Cork, Community Groups Category, three organisations received nominations including Mallow Arts Collective, Mallow Art & Crafts and Corrin Nature Reserve.

The winning group was Corrin Nature Reserve in recognition of their achievements, including the reintroduction of the near extinct native Grey Partridge bird.

In West Cork, the winner of the West Cork individual award went to Donal McCarthy for his work in Clonakilty Agricultural Show and mentoring many community leaders, as well as his involvement in numerous local initiatives.

The Community Group winners were Skibbereen Geriatric Society, for their meals on wheels extended services and the Fastnet Trails group for the walking trails which started in 2015 with loop walks in Kilcoe and Lisheen, later extended to Ballydehob and Schull, and in recent years four linear walks now connect Kilcoe to Goleen with further expansion plans.

Read More

Cork woman (92) using her time cocooning to make food hampers for the homeless

More in this section

Man to appear before Cork District Court this morning in relation to suspected €140k cannabis seizure Man to appear before Cork District Court this morning in relation to suspected €140k cannabis seizure
Man arrested in West Cork in relation to suspected Pandemic Unemployment Payment fraud Man arrested in West Cork in relation to suspected Pandemic Unemployment Payment fraud
Leo Varadkar does not believe he will face criminal charges over leaked document Leo Varadkar does not believe he will face criminal charges over leaked document
cork county council
194-bed hotel proposed for Cork city centre

194-bed hotel proposed for Cork city centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget
Now that's something we can relate to Flick through our Let's Talk Healthy Ageing booklet
Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY