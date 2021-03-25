Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 08:40

Man to appear before Cork District Court this morning in relation to suspected €140k cannabis seizure

A man arrested in relation to the seizure of €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Co. Cork on Tuesday has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí arrested a man and seized €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb on Tuesday.

As part of Operation Fanacht, Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 at Killydonoghue, Glanmire. Shortly before 8.30pm Gardaí stopped a van and spoke to the driver, a man aged in his 30s. 

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was brought to Mayfield Garda Station.

A search of the van was carried out at the roadside and Gardaí discovered two bags containing €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb. Following being processed for suspected driving whilst intoxicated, the driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the suspected cannabis herb seizure. He was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. 

All of the suspected drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Man arrested in West Cork in relation to suspected Pandemic Unemployment Payment fraud

