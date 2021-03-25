Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 08:29

Man arrested in West Cork in relation to suspected Pandemic Unemployment Payment fraud

The man is believed to have been making the claims whilst residing in Southern Asia during 2020. 

GARDAÍ have arrested and charged a man in relation to suspected fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in West Cork.

Gardaí in Bandon arrested a man, aged in his 30s, yesterday following an investigation into suspected fraudulent claims of PUP. 

The man is believed to have claimed over €6,000.

He was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Bandon District Court on April 15, 2021.

Covid vaccinations for healthcare workers begin at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today

