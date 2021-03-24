Paramedic and garda assaulted during incident at Mercy University Hospital

A paramedic and a garda were both assaulted by a man who lashed out violently during an incident at a hospital.

33-year-old Bernard Horgan of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to two charges of assault causing harm.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on February 19 and Horgan was remanded in custody since then.

Horgan was injured in Cork city and was taken to the Mercy University Hospital where he became violent and assaulted a paramedic.

Gardaí arrived to deal with the violent situation in the hospital and Horgan assaulted one of the guards causing him harm.

Sgt. Davis said that while the assault on the paramedic was minor in nature, the injured garda had only just returned to work since the assault last month.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he could not proceed to sentencing the accused for the two charges of assault causing harm until he received victim impact statements.

It was put back for a week for that purpose, with the accused remanded in continuing custody.