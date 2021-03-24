Cork court: Sexually explicit comments of a threatening nature made to garda in relation to wife and children

SEXUALLY explicit comments of a threatening nature were made by a drunken man to a garda in relation to his wife and children.

Graham O’Callaghan, aged 28, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on March 3, 2020, but he said he could not remember what he said on the night.

O’Callaghan, of 48 Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, also pleaded guilty to a second public order charge, namely being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on Washington Street, when gardaí were dealing with a disturbance on the night of November 20, 2019.

Sgt Davis said security personnel at a licensed premises had refused O’Callaghan entry. Graham O’Callaghan got aggressive and refused to move away from the area when he was required to leave.

Sgt Davis said the was extremely intoxicated and turned his aggression on gardaí when they arrived.

He called one officer “a f***ing bollocks and f***ing gomie.”

O’Callaghan then turned to another guard and made threatening and insulting comments that were sexual in nature about what he would do to the officer’s wife and children.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant did not have any recollection of his behaviour on the night.

The solicitor said he had shown the defendant the statements made by gardaí about the way he had behaved and what he said.

“He is appalled at what he said to the gardaí,” the solicitor said.

Mr Buttimer asked if he would adjourn the matter for two weeks.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused that application and said the defendant had failed to appear in court twice before.

Judge Kelleher said that: “He has not co-operated with anybody.

“He has not turned up on December 18 and on January 14. Here he is today looking for time and he is facing jail.

“He had to be brought to court by the scruff of the neck, metaphorically speaking,” said the judge.

Mr Buttimer said that there were mitigating factors and he wished to consult further with the defendant.

The judge said he would not adjourn the case for two weeks but agreed to put it back for one week.

“And if he is not here it will go ahead without him,” the judge said.