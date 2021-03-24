Cork man who pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine claimed to have 'came across the drugs by pure accident'

GARDAÍ with a search warrant found €3,800 worth of cocaine and drugs paraphernalia on a bedroom windowsill and the man facing sentence for dealing claimed he had found the drugs.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that gardaí obtained a warrant to search a house at Nutley Avenue, Mahon, Cork, and arrived there on April 6, 2019, for that purpose.

In the course of the search, they found a bag on the outside windowsill of Daniel McCarthy’s bedroom.

In the bag there was cocaine, an electronic weight scales, a bowl and teaspoon, and an iPhone. All of this property was seized and the cocaine was analysed and found to have a street value of €3,800.

Daniel McCarthy pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Judge Olann Kelleher said:, “He has the trappings of dealing in drugs and the gardaí had a search warrant to search his address.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “He developed a gambling addiction and he developed quite a debt due to gambling on everything.

“The guards brought him to the station. He said he came across the drugs by pure accident — he found them.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He is selling drugs to the people of Cork. Gardaí arrive with a search warrant and they get €3,800 worth of cocaine and all the other trappings.

“He is dealing in drugs, making money out of other people’s misery.”

Mr Burke said the accused was seeing a counsellor and he asked for sentencing to be put back for a probation report.

When Judge Kelleher questioned the claim that the defendant had found the drugs, Mr Burke said that was what Daniel McCarthy told gardaí in two interviews.

Mr Burke said the 26-year-old had no previous convictions of any kind.

The judge agreed to put the case back for sentencing on May 7 to allow time for a probation report.