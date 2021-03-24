Students to wear face masks during oral exams under new guidance 

Students will be required to wear face masks during oral exams which will take place from Friday, according to new guidance.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has issued supplementary guidance to schools on the conduct of Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied Oral Examinations, to provide for masks to be worn by candidates and interviewers during the examination interviews.

Under the guidelines, face masks will be required for both the students and the interviewer during the entirety of the exam.

The oral examinations will be held in schools from Friday 26 March until Thursday 15 April.

This year, the oral exam interviewer is to be organised by individual schools with a teacher to conduct the interview, though they will not be marking candidates' performances.

Instead, the examinations will be recorded on a recording device, and the recording will be submitted to the State Examinations Commission before being marked by an external examiner.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD said that it is important that both students and staff feel comfortable during the oral examinations interviews this year.

“In addition to very clear Public Health advice issued last week, the SEC has introduced a requirement for both interviewer and student to wear face masks during the entirety of the interview, except in cases where students are already exempted from wearing masks.

“I wish all students the very best as they continue to prepare for the oral examinations over the coming weeks," she added.

The public health measures to be put in place by schools hosting the examination interviews are detailed in guidance sent to schools and include the use of social distancing, perspex screens, ventilation and cleaning and sanitation.

Examination interviews will follow the usual format for the subject.