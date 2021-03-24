Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 17:21

'A hare-brained idea': Visitor who tried to carry drugs into Cork prison sniffed out by drugs dog

A hare-brained plan saw a young Waterford man carrying cannabis and tablets to Cork Prison as a present for a friend who was serving a sentence. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A hare-brained plan saw a young Waterford man carrying cannabis and tablets to Cork Prison as a present for a friend who was serving a sentence.

Unfortunately for the visitor, the prison drugs dog sniffed out the stash and the visitor was prosecuted on drug charges.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that Darren Fagan went to Cork Prison on Rathmore Road on January 21 2020 to visit a friend of his who was serving a sentence.

Sgt. Kelleher said the young man arrived at the visiting area and as part of routine security measures a drug dog detected the presence of drugs on the visitor.

Darren Fagan was then searched by a prison officer and found to be carrying what were described as 25 Valium-type tablets called Alprazolam and €50 worth of cannabis.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “This was not a very successful attempt to do what he should not have been doing anyway.

“This was an idea he came up with himself. His friend was in Cork prison. He decided to bring him a present. His friend was not expecting to get this present.

“The prison officer probably realised straightaway what was going on.

“He admitted this rather hare-brained idea.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “It is so hare-brained I don’t know how he thought he could get away with it.” 

Mr Buttimer said he had to sit down with the defendant and explain to him how serious a matter it was to bring drugs into a prison and that he could face up to 12 months in jail as the young man had not appreciated the seriousness of the offence.

Judge Kelleher put sentencing back for two months for the accused to liaise with the probation service.

21-year-old Darren Fagan of Richardson’s Meadow, Kilcohan, Waterford, pleaded guilty to charges of conveying drugs to Cork Prison, namely the €50 worth of cannabis and the 25 Alprazolam tablets.

