New CEO for Cork company Green Rebel Marine

A CORK company set up to service the future needs of offshore wind farms has announced the appointment of a new CEO.

Michael Horgan has been selected for the position at Green Rebel Marine.

A graduate of the National Maritime College of Ireland, Mr Horgan spent the first decade of his career working with British multinational BP. He also held senior roles in West Africa, London, California, Dubai and Scotland during his time with Chevron.

This current role is close to the CEO’s heart, having spent summers sailing at the Royal Cork Yacht Club as a teen.

The company has acquired Crosshaven Boatyard and the first in a fleet of survey vessels, the “MV Roman Rebel” since its establishment earlier this year. It also completed the purchase of a €1.5 million DA42 multi-purpose aircraft to conduct aerial surveys off the Irish coast.

Group CEO with Green Rebel Marine, Michael Horgan, said he felt honoured to be chosen for the role adding:

“Our business model is unique and will offer developers the most environmentally friendly, least impactful and most efficient means of offshore site investigation which will help negate the need for multiple surveys.

“Since joining Green Rebel, we have acquired a majority stake in Limerick-based marine data firm IDS-Monitoring. The deal involves an investment of close to €7 million and will result in the creation of 30 jobs over the next two years. I believe that this is only the start of the Green Rebel journey.”

Green Rebel founder Pearse Flynn welcomed Mr Horgan’s appointment.

“He brings huge international experience to the role.

“This is an industry that will sustain thousands of jobs while transforming Ireland into a net generator of electricity. We are looking forward to growing the company even further this year.”