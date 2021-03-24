Chefs step up to the plate to give households a taste of Cork City

HOTELS in Cork have come together to give Corkoanians “a Taste of the City At Home” while showcasing the quality of our region’s producers and growers.

The event, taking place virtually on April 17, will be a collaboration between Cork Business Association’s (CBA) President’s Dinner and the Cork Business of the Year Awards.

Those tuning in for a Taste of the City at Home will be allocated time slots to collect takeaway six-course meals for two from the Imperial Hotel in Cork City on April 17.

The hamper also includes champagne, wine and coffee, among other treats.

Some of the businesses participating include the Metropole Hotel, the Cork International Hotel and Vienna Woods.

Those attending what’s being branded Cork’s biggest dinner party will be provided with online demonstrations from leading chefs so they can finish the meal off at home, as well as receive wine tasting notes. Chefs taking part will also introduce their courses along with information about the produce.

CBA President Eoin O’Sullivan hopes the event will shine a light on local business.

“Our event will not only recognise businesses and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution or shown true resilience over the past year, but it will also be a stunning showcase for regional producers and the culinary talents of local chefs. This sharing dinner for two is the perfect way to thank teams who have put down an extraordinary year, as behind every good employee is a great partner or friend.”

This will be followed by an evening of celebration, awards, entertainment, networking, and panel discussions with Cork business and civic leaders. Taoiseach Micheál Martin is also set to make an address on the evening.

Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation Cork branch and General Manager of The Kingsley, Fergal Harte described how the initiative is lifting spirits.

“This collaboration in our city is giving everyone a boost,” he said. “Our executive head chefs have come together to create a menu we are all proud of.”

Tickets for the event are priced at €95 per person. To book or for more information visit CBAAwards.ie, contact (021) 427 8295 or email info@corkbusiness.ie.