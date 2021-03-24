€140,000 suspected cannabis herb seized at Cork checkpoint

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Cork.

As part of Operation Fanacht yesterday, March 23, Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 at Killydonoghue, Glanmire.

Shortly before 8.30pm Gardaí stopped a van and spoke to the driver, a man aged in his 30s.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was brought to Mayfield Garda Station.

A search of the van was carried out at the roadside and Gardaí discovered two bags containing €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

Seized at Glanmire checkpoint. Pic courtesy of An Garda Síochána

Following being processed for suspected driving whilst intoxicated, the driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the suspected cannabis herb seizure.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. A file will be prepared in relation to the suspected driving whilst intoxicated incident.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.