Cork weather: Temperatures set to drop with wintry showers also forecast

Temperatures will dip to lows of between 0 and 4 degrees tonight with wintry showers also on the way, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

Scattered showers today are likely to develop into longer spells of rain tonight in moderate southwest winds.

The national forecaster has said tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain through the day. Highest temperatures will be around 11 to 13 degrees with "fresh, gusty south to southwest winds".

Tomorrow night will be wet with rain spreading eastwards across the country, becoming heavy at times.

"The rain will clear overnight with colder, clearer conditions with scattered heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet," Met Éireann has stated.

Temperatures are unlikely to rise higher than about 4 degrees with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds, becoming westerly as rain clears.

Friday will be another cold, blustery day with "sunny spells and widespread heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet".

Met Éireann has also warned of a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

On Friday night, showers will continue for a time, with lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees forecast.

This unsettled weather looks likely to continue into the weekend.