Corkonians sharing photos of optical phenomenon in tonight's sky on social media

People have been snapping photos of a somewhat unusual sky over Cork tonight.
In a tweet encouraging people to look up at the sky this evening, Cork Safety Alerts shared a photo of what appears to be a large ring around the moon.
Corkonians began to share photos of the moon from their point of view with others explaining that it means we’re in for a cold spell.
What is known as a 22° halo is an optical phenomenon that belongs to the family of ice-crystal halos, forming a ring with a radius of approximately 22° around the sun or moon.
When visible around the moon, it is called a moon ring or winter halo.
It forms as direct sunlight or moonlight is refracted in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere and appears large in the sky.
Look up! We just spotted this, and hope we’re not going crazy 😂. Do you see the ring around the moon? pic.twitter.com/YpSNuIFR7u— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) March 23, 2021