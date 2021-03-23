Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 21:42

Corkonians sharing photos of optical phenomenon in tonight's sky on social media

Spotted in the sky over Blackrock, Cork, tonight a moon ring or a winter halo,i is when the ice crystals suspended high above in thin wispy clouds refract the moon's light to form a perfect circle. Picture Dan Linehan

People have been snapping photos of a somewhat unusual sky over Cork tonight.

In a tweet encouraging people to look up at the sky this evening, Cork Safety Alerts shared a photo of what appears to be a large ring around the moon.

Corkonians began to share photos of the moon from their point of view with others explaining that it means we’re in for a cold spell.

What is known as a 22° halo is an optical phenomenon that belongs to the family of ice-crystal halos, forming a ring with a radius of approximately 22° around the sun or moon.

When visible around the moon, it is called a moon ring or winter halo.

It forms as direct sunlight or moonlight is refracted in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere and appears large in the sky.

A winter halo appearing over Cork skies on Tuesday night.
A winter halo appearing over Cork skies on Tuesday night.
